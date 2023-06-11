Manchester City’s victory in the Champions League after annihilating 4-0 in the second leg of the semifinals at the Etihad Stadium, plus the departure of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid has reopened the debate: will Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappé in 2023? From 90min we tell you the last hour.
The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, in the preview of the Champions League Final was asked by a fan about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé, to which he replied: we are going to sign him, but not this year.
This is nothing more than the president’s strategy with his signing. Well, in the same way as Mbappé in his last statements: ”I have a contract with PSG”, he is putting the ball on the roof of the Parisian team. He means the following: ”if they don’t want to sell it to me this summer, the next it will come for free”. Because Kylian has already notified Paris Saint Germain that he is not going to renew his contract.
Lie in your renewal
PSG’s greatest wish was for Mbappé to play in the World Cup in Qatar as a player for his team, and they achieved it thanks to the great pressure they put on the player. Even Macron himself (President of the Government of France) influenced this renewal. But not everything is as they painted it. They released an Mbappé 2025 shirt before the World Cup, but the information they gave was biased. Mbappé renewed until 2024, with the option of one more season if Kylian himself wanted to. So his contract expires in 2024. If they don’t sell him this summer, the next one will go free.
rumors
Since the Real Madrid season came to an end, there have been many names that have been called up to reach the white forward. Havertz, Osimhen, Lautaro Martínez, Harry Kane… But none of them have completely convinced the Madrid fans. The one who has liked the most has been Harry Kane, but his age and his price means that the numbers do not come out for the white club, because it may be that they cannot be amortized. In addition, a signing of that weight in that demarcation would ruin the arrival of Mbappé.
Can you sign in 2023 for Real Madrid?
From 90min we give you possibilities. It is a reality that Kylian Mbappé conditions the management of the Real Madrid squad, as it is Florentino Pérez’s greatest wish. He wants a forward formed by Vinicius-Mbappé-Rodrygo. In addition, if the president has already tied Kylian, the door for Harry Kane closes and the candidates are becoming fewer and fewer, reaching the point that it is either Mbappé or nobody. If this signing does not take place this summer, we would have to wait until 2024, it’s just a matter of time… TIC TAC.
