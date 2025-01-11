After the Christmas holidays, there are many spanish who live abroad and have to sadly pack their bags and say goodbye to their homeland and their loved ones. In this sense, it is typical that many take the opportunity to take memories and memories to their current home. Spanish products, especially food, to feel closer to home and that outside of Spain are difficult to find.

Thus, the most ‘travelling’ products tend to be sausages and Iberian meats and virgin olive oil, although we must always take into account the restrictions of the airlines and airports, which can hinder the travel of food or liquids. It is also true that those who have to do it are informed and are aware of the permissiveness in their specific cases.

Now, Minervaa young woman from Almería who has been working in London as a teacher for some time, wanted to show on social networks what she takes in her suitcase back to her current home and the video has gone viral to the point that it now has some 50,000 views in a few days. “I want to clarify that I only bring food,” she points out in case anyone doubts it.

«An eye of the face»

Thus, he begins by showing that he takes a whole vacuum-packed ham in a dozen envelopes with the sliced ​​ham and also takes to London “a whopping amount of, not one or two, but three packages of nougat.” In addition, he surprises by confessing that he takes three ‘packs’ of Príncipe cookies “just because: because there is no one there anymore I like them».









Minerva, who knows that it may be surprising that she is betting on such a typical product and that she surely has similar ones in the United Kingdom, points out that she can find them in a Spanish store but that they cost 4 or 6 pounds, “an eye of the face” that she is not willing to spend.

On the other hand, the Andalusian woman takes lactose-free grated cheese because she has not been able to find it. In fact, he admits that he has only found one that imitates it but it is made of coconut and does not taste like cheese. To finish, Minerva shows that she also takes two envelopes with turkey sausage, “the lifelong sausage», and chocolate bars.

The video, very basic and without big secrets, has generated many comments. While some have warned you to be careful with cheese and sausages out of the refrigerator, others have asked you the best way to get food through security checks. «They took my ham from the backpack,” laments a follower, to whom she confesses that “the last time I brought ham, chorizo, sausage… and they didn’t take anything away from me.”

Furthermore, some claim to do the same as her. «Every time I bring the carry-on suitcase full of food», commented Myriam. Finally, many have also taken the opportunity to tell you where to find lactose-free cheese and Príncipe and which British sweet snacks are even tastier than the legendary Spanish cookies.