Just one day after the entity held its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Sevilla FC focuses on purely sports to receive this Saturday at Valencia CF. It will be at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán where García Pimienta’s men will close this first round of the league, with a clash that will take place from 9:00 p.m. and that it will have the arbitration of Hernández Maeso.

The Sevillistas will look for forget your last two official matchesin which they lost to Real Madrid at the Bernabéu (4-2), in LaLiga, and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Almería (4-1). For its part, Valencia will try to reverse its dynamic with the help of its new coach; Therefore, the first objective of the group that is add the first victory away from home in the domestic competition this season.

A victory to avoid trouble

The three points at stake this Saturday in Nervión seem fundamental for Sevilla, if they achieve them, to avoid unnecessary suffering in the league standings. To seek victory against Valencia, García Pimienta adds troops such as Sow, Alberto Flores and the newcomer Rubén Vargas.

The Valencia team has visited Seville on 101 occasions throughout its history, with these confrontations having a history of 62 local wins, 19 draws and 20 away wins. The clash between Sevillistas and Ches that took place last year ended with a score of 1-2 (En-Nesyri / Diakhaby and Javi Guerra).