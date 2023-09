Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:56



| Updated 11:04 a.m.





comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Spanish aid worker Emma Igual, director of an NGO Road to Relief, in charge of distributing humanitarian aid in Ukraine and evacuating civilians from the front after providing them with health care, died this Sunday, victim of a Russian attack on the convoy in which she was traveling. In …

This content is exclusive for subscribers