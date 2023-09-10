Ferrari approved the fourth power unit of the season in the Italian GP, ​​the last one that can be used without penalties. The Scuderia wanted to have a fresh engine for the Temple of Speed ​​in the knowledge that it could aspire to a podium in Monza after the disastrous result in Zandvoort.

The Cavallino technicians wanted to exploit the adaptability of the SF-23 to the minimum load set-up which, for once, made it possible to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency qualities, hiding the chronic lack of load especially in the rear axle. Behind the two irrepressible Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Monza, the two reds of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc appeared and had no difficulty in beating Mercedes, Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren, overtaking the Silverstone team in third place in the constructors’ championship, building an 11-point lead.

Ferrari SF-23: the unloaded wing of Monza was the same as last year with the double pylon Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Monza’s attention was focused on the particularly low aerodynamic appearance of the SF-23 (last year’s flat rear wing was used which was good again to the benefit of the Budget cap) and less attention was paid to the power unit. It is right not to emphasize the value of the engine even if the engineers led by Enrico Gualtieri pushed the fresh unit with a rather extreme mapping, without fearing reliability problems.

What hasn’t been said is that Ferrari introduced an important step in hydride management at Monza. The Cavallino electronics have developed new, very sophisticated strategies to have a better distribution of electrical energy over the course of the lap.

Observers had noticed that on the Stradale pit straight there was a clear superiority of the RB19 from the middle of the Parabolica to the old finish line and then there was an advance by the Ferrari up to the braking point. The most logical explanation was aerodynamic: the Red Bull had a decidedly more loaded rear wing which allowed it to go through the Alboreto curve with a decidedly higher speed, while the SF-23 exploited the lower resistance of the wings in the second part of the straight.

Charles Leclerc battling with Carlos Sainz in Monza in the final laps of the Italian GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

All true, but perhaps the influence of a different use of the hybrid has been overlooked: the 2023 regulation allows for in-season development and the Scuderia, in fact, took advantage of Monza to enhance the new strategies. It must not have been overlooked, in fact, that Sainz and Leclerc were able to push the 066/10 almost to the braking point, without resorting too much to the lift and coast driving which, instead, we have seen often and willingly during the championship.

The very in-depth study that was done over the summer to understand where tire wear, an endemic effect of the SF-23, was born, showed that it did not depend only on the lack of aerodynamic load produced by the car body, but also on a release too abrupt of electric power when exiting corners. Ferrari has reworked the hybrid strategies with careful development work that allows for a more efficient “deployment”, thanks to which the energy is better distributed, lasting longer over the course of the lap with an improvement in performance.

Enrico Gualtieri, Ferrari engine director, with Roberto Boccafogli, head of strategic communications Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The Cavallino team will also carry this advantage into the next eight events remaining at the end of the championship: obviously the strategies will be reviewed according to the characteristics of each track at the dynamic cell, where solutions have been found to also improve the starts.

In Singapore the reds will not have the same ambitions as the Italian GP, ​​as the Marina Bay track is a maximum load street circuit, but the engineers of Enrico Cardile, director of the chassis area, hope to alleviate the obvious difficulties seen in Holland and Hungary. There will be a rear wing suited to the characteristics of the track and the intention is to confirm itself as third force, avoiding a fool like that of Zandvoort…