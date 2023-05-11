Dynit announces the arrival in Italy of the second animated season of EDENS ZERObased on the acclaimed work by Hiro Mashima. Starting next May 13th will be available on the platform Prime Videos the first seven episodes of the series, e a new episode will be released every Saturday. The series will be in the original language with Italian subtitles.

But that’s not all. Simultaneously with the second season will also be released on Prime Video a special digest movie which will allow us to retrace the most important moments of the first season, in order to refresh our memory before continuing the adventures of Shiki.

We just have to wait a few days to enjoy the new episodes of EDENS ZERO!

Source: Dynit Street Facebook