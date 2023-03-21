Bonino was preparing to come on as a substitute in the 76th minute of the first group match against Piacenza, before answering the call of nature.

But an assistant referee caught the 26-year-old player in the act of urinating on the field and got a red card.

Lecco coach Luciano Foschi believes the punishment was harsh for the former Italy under-19 player.

“It’s the rules and they have to be respected but I hoped the officials applied the spirit of the law because no one was offended and no one saw it,” Foschi told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The referee could have just given a yellow card. Bonino in my opinion, he didn’t know the consequences.” this action”.