After several comings and goings in their relationship, Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal put an end to their love story with a series of messages posted by the footballer on his Instagram account. As is known, the ex-partner came to commit to wedding plans for this 2023 and even pregnancy rumors arose, however, everything came to an untimely end. “At some point, I will declare the truths of why this relationship ended and things will be clear,” the soccer player said in part of the letter.

As recalled, the leader of Son Tentación reaffirmed that the plans for her marriage were still underway, but delayed due to the work of both. “What happens is that we don’t balance the dates well because we both have strong projects. My pool had to renew (and make) changes. I was pretty focused on it and he, on his own, coming back to play, ”she told“ America Today ”.

Eduardo Rabanal traveled to Tacna

This morning, March 20, Paula Arias visited the set of “Más spectacles” to show the new front of her orchestra, even so, she could not avoid being asked about Eduardo Rabanal. The singer confirmed to Jazmín Pinedo that the 26-year-old athlete left his apartment and traveled to Tacna for a change of scenery.

She confirmed that she was not aware of the statement published by Rabanal. “I was in shock because it all happened from one moment to another and, obviously, it shocked me a lot, but I would not like to talk about it.”, he mentioned. Along the same lines, he did not want to refer to the alleged physical attacks of which she would have been a victim.

What will happen to the business between Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal?

Paula Arias visited the set of “Send whoever is in charge” and announced that the event producer that she had started with Eduardo Rabanal will be closed. She mentioned that the business partnership that she had with the soccer player will be dissolved as soon as possible. “Since last year (they had the venture), but the end point is simply made. Each one on their own,” she told “Carlota.”