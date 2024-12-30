When Soviet spies roamed Barcelona: this is how USSR agents infiltrated during the Republic

The memoirs of Francis Ferry Lindner, a Soviet Union spy who settled in Barcelona in March 1932, practically fell from the sky for historian Manu Valentín.

“In 2017 I published an article called The Jew who could save Trotskywhich had only a few hundred readers,” he recalls in a telephone conversation. A message in the comments surprised him: “The son of the person described in the article is my father-in-law and has a lot of literature that may interest you. He currently lives in Mexico,” a reader wrote.

Valentín was precisely in Mexico. And the next day he showed up at the home of Tommy, the son of the Hungarian spy Francis Ferry. “After a long talk, he stood up and excused himself without specifying the reason,” recalls Valentín. “Finally he returned with a bag in which appeared two enormous notebooks containing his father’s unpublished memoirs.”

They bore the title of A life in twilight and Valentín still does not understand why that man entrusted him with custody of the document. “Overwhelmed by the generosity of his son who, I still don’t know why, wanted to give me this story, I thanked him for the offer,” he writes in his book.

The discovery, a sweet treat for any historian, served Valentín as a starting point to investigate the role of these agents in Barcelona during the Second Republic. “I have dedicated myself for years to supervising these memories,” he says.

The historian dedicated three decades to studying the memoirs and comparing them with reports from the Soviet, British and Mexican secret services, among other documentation, as well as with the biographies of some of the other protagonists of this story of spies in a Catalonia on the boil. .

The result is an ambitious trilogy that compiles 15 years of research, called The foundations: the Contra[R]Spanish evolution (1931-1936)edited by Ojo de Buey and whose first volume is dedicated to the infiltration of Soviet agents in sports and cultural entities and associations in the Catalan capital.

Through the story of Francis Ferry and another Hungarian spy who called himself Jordi Martín, the book investigates the strategies of the Third International to build an anti-fascist front in Barcelona through sport as a tool of propaganda and recruitment of troops. in what Valentín describes as a “process of Bolshevization” of society through these agents and entities.

The investigation addresses, in turn, the complex network of alliances and rivalries between the different left-wing groups of the time in republican Barcelona – from the orthodox communists to the anarchists, including the Trotskyists and the pro-independence left – and the strategic plan of the Comintern to gain support in the working world and the incipient middle classes.

The Communist International even created front organizations to carry out its objectives, such as the Jewish Cultural Association, designed to attract refugees from Nazism who wanted to be infused with the communist story. The organization had a location a few meters from Plaza Catalunya that was open morning and afternoon as a reading room and meeting spaces.

The role in the Popular Olympiad

The book also reveals how the well-known Popular Olympics, an event that was going to be held in Barcelona as a protest to the Olympic Games in the Berlin of Nazi Germany, was an initiative largely commanded by these two Soviet spies. The contest, scheduled between July 19 and 26, 1936, was not held due to the fascist uprising of July 18 that would begin the Spanish civil war.

“To date, the role of the Communist International in the design of the Popular Olympiad had not been explained much,” says Valentín. “If you look at the executive committee you see two characters—Ferry and Martín—that historiography had not dealt with.”

According to the historian, both spies played a relevant role in the organization of this failed event, although they worked from the background to try to disguise the true influence of the USSR in the contest.

Ferry was in charge of the event’s communication strategy as press officer, ensuring favorable coverage in the local and international press. Their strategy was to promote the event as a unitary apolitical act against Nazi Germany, trying to hide the strong Soviet influence behind the organization.

Martín, for his part, served as Technical Director, coordinating the logistics and practical organization of the Popular Olympiad. This spy, the book explains, also dedicated himself to contacting sports entities throughout the continent to ensure broad participation in the event.





“Both Ferry and Martín are two fundamental characters and the authentic factotums of the Popular Olympics,” says Valentín, who also mentions other prominent communists such as Ramón Mercader or Antonio Sesé, among others, in the role.

The volume describes the media campaign in republican Spain that confronted the German Consulate and the local organizations that revolved around the Communist International regarding two antagonistic events: the Olympics in Nazi Germany and the alternative that was intended to be held in the capital. Catalan.

“In this local and international confrontation we already find some of the ingredients of the future Spanish Civil War,” the text states. “The alliance of the coup plotters with the European fascist regimes and the preponderance of orthodox communism in the republican organs of power.”

An agent with languages ​​and leadership skills

Born in 1899 in a small border town in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the book describes Ferry as a member of a wealthy Jewish family who moved to Budapest and had a privileged childhood. After the collapse of the Hungarian Soviet Republic, he joined the USSR spy network.

His missions took him throughout Europe, collecting funds and information for the Communist International until 1932 when he settled in the Catalan capital, under the guise of commercial representative of a textile machinery company.

He spoke languages ​​and had people skills, which allowed him to cultivate a wide network of contacts in Barcelona that included influential figures from politics, the army, unions and even Freemasonry.

Ferry himself, in his memoirs, claims to have had direct contact with the then president of the Generalitat, Lluís Companys, although without offering too many details about their relationship. Their good relations with ERC leaders and with different Masonic lodges in Barcelona, ​​in any case, suggest that they could have had a deal.

A police report from 1936, in fact, names the spy as one of Companys’ “protegees” and describes him as a “communist agent provocateur” who organizes meetings in a bar located on Córcega and Aribau streets.

“Meetings of communists are held daily, also attended by numerous foreign Jews who present themselves as political refugees,” states the report, signed with the initials WE. “The person who leads these meetings is a Hungarian Jew, sometimes he claims to be Italian.”

The same document states that Ferry “is very well known” on Via Laietana and in a bar on Joaquín Costa street in Raval. “It is there where he keeps the communist propaganda material,” the text states. “However, the bar employees claim not to know him at all.”





At the outbreak of the Civil War, Ferry joined the Military Committee of the PSUC and after the war he went into exile in Mexico with his wife, Ruth Goldstein, and his son Tommy, at that time a newborn who, almost 80 years later, he would hand over to the historian Manu Valentin’s memories of his father.

Ferry continued his political activism there and maintained contact with other exiles, although some of them accused him of being a Stalinist spy. Ferry describes in his memoirs a chance meeting in Mexico City with Jordi Martin, the other Hungarian spy with whom he worked in Barcelona, ​​whom he claimed to have “learned to avoid.”

This would suggest that, in Mexico, Ferry tried to distance himself from his past and his ties to the USSR, although the little information about his activities in that country leaves open the question of whether he continued to be a spy for the rest of his life.