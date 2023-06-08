Thursday, June 8, 2023, 11:23



Updated 12:09 p.m.

A ship detached from a trailer caused a retention this Thursday for almost two hours at kilometer 158 of the A-30 highway, at the descent of Puerto de la Cadena, belonging to the municipality of Murcia.

The event originated at 8:30 a.m., when the ship detached from the vehicle that was transporting it and remained on the road, hindering traffic. Finally, at 10:15 a.m., the obstacle was removed and normal circulation was restored, according to the Emergency Coordination Center on its social networks.