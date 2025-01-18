Half League to rotate the classification. A whole lap to go back. Four months ahead to correct the mistakes of November and December. 57 points at stake to try to make up for the six points they have behind the winter champion, Atlético. The second half of the League starts today for Barcelona with homework to do. The Blaugrana, third, barely have a margin for error in the 19 days. But Flick’s team, on the crest of the wave after winning the Super Cup, seems capable of anything on the back of a Lamine Yamal as imaginative as he is decisive.

Barça’s start to 2025 is sensational and refers to that team that left everyone speechless after beating Bayern and Real Madrid in the same week. He has scored 16 goals in the last four games, including two goals in a row, against the whites in Yida and against Betis in the Cup on the night Lewandowski rested.

The sporting panorama could not be more promising, with a trident with great aim, the registration thanks to the very cautious CSD of Dani Olmo, the consolidation of Casadó alongside Pedri, the security of Cubarsí, the daring of Koundé and with Gavi, Araújo and De Jong returning to their previous level after their long absences.

It felt good for the team to stop for the Christmas holidays and now Hansi Flick is confident of maintaining the brilliant pace this January. “If we are in difficulties it is because of our mistakes,” admits the German coach. “But I think we have taken a step forward in the last few games. Against Betis we controlled the game and that is what I want to see on the pitch,” analyzes the coach.

Of the first ten classified, all except Atlético and Athletic must go through the fiefdom of Barcelona. In addition to the Metropolitano, San Mamés and the Cornellà derby, the other big outing left for Flick’s team is tonight, due to the discomfort of going to Getafe’s home.

The coach faces the challenge of winning at the Coliseum, something that has not happened since September 2019 with goals from Luis Suárez and Junior Firpo. In the last four visits, the Blaugrana have been unable to even score: three 0-0 and one 1-0 defeat. “What we know from the past is that it is difficult to score in Getafe. We have talked about it and I hope I have prepared the game well.”

The challenge is even greater if we remember that Barcelona, ​​despite its scoring ability, crashed against the defensive approaches of Las Palmas and Leganés. The Blaugrana have 88 goals in 29 games and are, along with PSV Eindhoven, the highest scoring team in Europe’s major leagues, with 10 more goals than Bayern, 11 more than Sporting Clube and 13 more than Liverpool, leader of the Premier and Champions League.

“It’s the same as always, if we control the game and the ball we don’t suffer. If we make excessive mistakes, the opponent takes advantage. Counterattacks are always dangerous. Their defenses are good and it will not be easy to attack. That’s why we want to have possession and create chances,” the game plan advances.

Because Getafe is the antithesis of Flick’s Barça, two antagonistic teams. Bordalás’ men have scored just 13 goals and have only conceded 16. In the Bundesliga, the German was not used to meeting rivals like this but he was respectful of all styles. “I love how the teams play here. Every team has players who like to have the ball. It’s incredible, you find something special in every team.”

To open the tin, count on the Lamine Yamal pearl in a state of grace. “For his age he is doing very well. He is playing very well and is managing it the same. He has appeared in big games. He has shown his strength and his effort. We love it,” praises the 17-year-old winger, who also has José Bordalás dazzled. “He is a player who makes us all enjoy and being compared to Messi says a lot about the player’s potential. Although he is still very young and to become Messi he has to spend a lot of time,” added the Azulón coach.

The Getafe match will also be indicative to know if there is a change in goal after Szczesny’s good Spanish Super Cup. Until now, after Ter Stegen’s injury, the starter was Iñaki Peña. “I haven’t spoken to them. “We have one more night to decide.”

The accelerated and electric pace of Barça, which also recovers Christensen – who was only able to participate for 26 minutes in the first day – has been too much for Ansu Fati, with whom Flick did have a conversation. “For me it is important to be honest with the players and I have been honest with Ansu. We have talked about different possibilities with him. He decides how he takes it. If you want to stay, that’s fine. “He is a La Masia player, raised here and we will take maximum care of him.” According to Flick. The youth squad has not asked to leave. But Barcelona can’t stop now. The League does not wait.