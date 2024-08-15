After its original announcement took place in 2018, Today the official release date has finally been confirmed for Dragon Age: Veilguard, BioWare’s next big project. This way, fans of the series will have a very interesting Halloween.

Although this information was leaked a few hours ago, a new trailer has confirmed that Dragon Age: Veilguard It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 31, 2024Along with this, the trailer gives us a better look at the kind of adventure that awaits us, and it seems fans are more than excited.

The best of all is that BioWare will continue communication over the next few days.. To start things off, a new look at combat and the game’s performance on PC will be released next week, followed by more information on the game’s companions the week of August 26th. Some sort of teaser trailer at Gamescom isn’t ruled out either.

Remember, Dragon Age: Veilguard It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 31, 2024. On related topics, here you can check out the official gameplay of this long-awaited release.

Author’s Note:

The release schedule for the second half of the year continues to grow. It’s good to see that a long-awaited release is getting closer. However, considering BioWare’s work in recent years, many are worried about the release of the new Dragon Age, so it’s best to keep realistic expectations.

Via: Dragon Age