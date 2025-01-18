Alicante, capital of gastronomy 2025: a complete guide to know what to eat, where and some extra plans

The city of Alicante is famous for its sun, its beaches and its good climate. The Mediterranean is infallible when we are looking for pleasant weather and a few days of relaxation. But in 2025, the Alicante city dresses up to show off its greatest pride: having been named the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy. A prestigious recognition that, more than a title, is an opportunity that invites lovers of good food to discover a cuisine full of history, flavor and creativity. Throughout the year, Alicante will be the epicenter of culinary events, gastronomic routes and different experiences that celebrate the richness of its pantry and the passion of those who transform it into authentic works of edible art.

The choice of Alicante has not been coincidental. With a rice tradition that goes back centuries and a Mediterranean pantry that combines products from the garden, the sea and the mountains, the city has established itself as one of the great culinary references in Spain. We had to recognize that and, at the same time, thank them, because walking through their bar areas and visiting their best restaurants is always a plan that makes our mouths water.





What does it mean to be the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy?

The title, awarded by the Spanish Federation of Tourism Journalists and Writers (FEPET) and the Spanish Hospitality Federation (FEHR), annually highlights a city for its culinary excellence and its ability to attract gastronomic tourism. This is an opportunity to show its cultural wealth and position itself as a must-see destination for lovers of good food. So 2025 is the perfect year to visit Alicante and the rest of its province, where the food is just as good.

The gastronomic capital began more than a decade ago. From Logroño, the first city awarded in 2012, to Oviedo in 2024, each capital has left its mark on the palates of its visitors. Burgos captivated with its blood sausage and fresh cheese, Toledo enchanted with its marzipan and traditional stews, and Sanlúcar de Barrameda amazed with its manzanillas and prawns. Alicante now takes over with a culinary proposal in which its rice dishes are its main letter of introduction, but not the only one.





Alicante and its gastronomic wealth

Alicante cuisine is a tribute to the Mediterranean, with flavors that reflect a perfect harmony between sea and land. Its rice-growing tradition makes it an indisputable reference, but its pantry is much broader and more varied. If not, it would not have been able to win the gastronomic capital among so many other candidates, among which it beat Antequera from Malaga in the final phase of the contest.

If there is one ingredient that defines Alicante cuisine, it is rice. The variety of dishes that can be prepared with this product is overwhelming: the meloso with lobster, the seca a banda, the Señoret or the crusted rice are just some of the delicacies that they know how to make here like nowhere else. Each recipe reflects the care and respect for fresh ingredients, such as fish, seafood, vegetables and meats, which perfectly complement the best rice grains.

The ‘Alicante City of Rice’ seal guarantees excellence in its preparation and certifies 37 restaurants that elevate this dish to a level of culinary art. But, in addition, events like ‘Arroceando’ celebrate this tradition and share it with locals and visitors.

Not everything is rice

The gastronomic wealth of Alicante does not stop at rice, it goes much further. Its Mediterranean pantry includes small delicacies such as nougat from Jijona and Alicante, PDO Alicante wines (robust reds from Monastrell and fresh whites from Moscatel), and fruits such as medlars from Callosa d’en Sarrià, Mollar pomegranate from Elche and the dates from its iconic palm grove. Without forgetting the bagged Vinalopó grape, which is talked about so much every New Year’s Eve, so when we talk about Alicante’s star products, it would be a mistake to focus only on its rice.

This year Alicante is full of essential events for food lovers. Events such as the Snack Route, Tapas through Alicante, the Lenten Days and La Millor Tapeta del Món promise to fill the streets with flavors and good atmosphere. In addition, the Alicante Gastronómica fair is emerging as one of the most notable events of the year, with championships such as the National Potato Tortilla, the Paco Torreblanca International High Pastry Award and the Best Mediterranean Rice contest.





Areas, bars and restaurants to take into account

Let’s say that, knowing all this, we decide to settle in Alicante with an empty stomach and eager to be shown why it has been chosen as the Spanish capital of gastronomy. To get off to a good start, it is best to know which are the best areas to go out for a drink and, if we want to refine, it doesn’t hurt to have a list of some of the best restaurants. Take note, this will interest you:

Castaños Street. Epicenter of Alicante tapas and afternoon tea, with lively bars and terraces. Here the bars offer everything from traditional pinchos to creative tapas in a relaxed and urban atmosphere.

Esplanade of Spain. This emblematic promenade is not only ideal for walking, but also for enjoying typical dishes with sea views. Its terraces are famous for their rice and fresh fish.

Central Market Area. Surrounded by bars and small restaurants, this area is perfect for those looking to enjoy local cuisine. From elaborate tapas to dishes such as baked rice or seafood gazpacho.

San Francisco Street. Known as ‘the street of mushrooms’, it combines a family atmosphere with a wide gastronomic offer, from gourmet sandwiches to traditional taverns.

Santa Cruz neighborhood. In this charming corner of the old town you can find bars with intimate terraces where you can enjoy classic tapas such as pericana or la coca amb tonyina.

PAU 5 and San Juan Playa. In these modern areas, designer restaurants stand out, offering contemporary cuisine and Mediterranean dishes with an innovative touch. Beach bars are ideal for fresh seafood and sunset cocktails.

Vistahermosa. This residential neighborhood is a gift for lovers of good food, with restaurants that combine local cuisine and international flavors in a quiet atmosphere.





10 restaurants to get right in Alicante

The Portal. Reference in haute Mediterranean cuisine. Its sophisticated decoration combined with dishes such as shrimp ceviche or red tuna tartare.

Nou Manolín. Its legendary tapas bar is the heart of the restaurant, where shrimps, sepionets and the sticky rice.

Monastrell. María José San Román has created a temple of gastronomy with tasting menus that include delicacies such as crayfish with ñora emulsion or rabbit and snail rice.

Bar Manero. Perfect to enjoy renewed classics such as garlic prawns or the ‘caviar submarine’, accompanied by an excellent wine list.

Moments. Famous for its brunch by the sea and its dinners with dishes such as braised octopus with sweet potato puree.

The Ereta. Located on top of the Santa Bárbara Castle, its tasting menu is a journey through local flavors with spectacular panoramic views.

Terre. On the Explanada de España, it stands out for its careful selection of wines and dishes such as grilled Iberian pluma and seasonal rice.

Batiste (Santa Pola). Its specialty in seafood rice, such as caldero or arroz a banda, is a mandatory stop to enjoy good fresh fish.

Restobar Gema Penalva. It offers an intimate and creative experience with dishes such as cuttlefish croquettes in its ink or creamy lobster rice.

The Gourmet Tavern. Specialists in dry rice and signature tapas, with local products from their own organic garden.





A walk before or after eating

Alicante has earned recognition as a gastronomic reference, but if we are going to try its cuisine we will surely want to do more than just sit at the table. It is a destination that always captivates with its heritage, its landscapes and its traditions. Going up to the Santa Bárbara Castle is like looking into the heart of the city, with views that go from the sea to the mountains. From there, you can descend to the Barrio de Santa Cruz, a corner of white streets and flowers that give shape to the most typical Mediterranean postcards.

The walk along the Explanada de España, with its characteristic mosaic waves, takes you to the port, where fishing activity and cruise ships coexist with restaurants and bars. And never pass by the Central Market, one of the best places you can go if you really want to get to know Alicante gastronomy from the inside.

Beaches, like Postiguet, can always offer a break between one tasting and another, perhaps with a typical Alicante ice cream in hand. While museums such as the MARQ, for archaeology, or The Ocean Race Museum, dedicated to sailing competition, enrich the visit by providing culture and historical knowledge, so that not everything remains in the stomach.