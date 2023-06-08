You just have to think about the perfect menu to spend an unforgettable day in Cartagena. A traditional menu consisting of roe and mojama -with its almonds, of course- as an appetizer. And by the way we tried the garum, that ancient sauce that we have inherited from the Romans. We continue with some michirones, with their broth and their stumbling blocks, the kind that former Defense Minister Federico Trillo likes so much. The main dish will be the cauldron, how could it be otherwise. The Mar Menor cauldron, because there is no other, with its rock fish and its aioli to accompany, to taste. And we finish off with the mythical Asian to gather the necessary strength to face a few days full of contests, workshops, gastronomy to port and starboard, the best music and lots of fun. A full-fledged gastrofestival.

This is the proposal offered by the new edition of Cartagena Puerto de Sabores, which is held from this Thursday to Sunday and which returns this year to its original location, on the explanda of the Port, also known as Plaza Héroes de Cavite or Plaza Mayor . The event, organized by LA VERDAD, is sponsored by Estrella de Levante, Cartagena City Council, the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and Huertas Motor; and with the collaboration of the Port Authority of Cartagena, Zambú and José Díaz.

One of the most notable novelties this year is the michirones contest that will be held on Sunday at twelve noon. Participants must bring five pre-prepared portions for the jury’s tasting, which will be led by the president of Hostecar, Francisco Granero. The contest is part of the activities scheduled in Cartagena after the town was named Gastronomic Municipality of the Year, and the prize for the winner will consist of a dinner for two at a restaurant to be determined by the organization.

But, beyond the search for the greatest skill when it comes to preparing good michirones, Cartagena Puerto de Sabores also offers different workshops, presentations and tastings throughout the weekend. The inauguration of the event will take place this Thursday, at twelve noon, with the opening of the twenty exhibitors that will give luster to this edition. Among them, such recognizable firms as Collados Beach, El Parlamento Andaluz, La Boca Te Lía, Confitería Balbino López, Fizz Gastro&Bar and the Sierra Norte and Arloren wineries, to give just a few examples.

The opening of doors will take place today at twelve in the morning in the Plaza Héroes de Cavite

In the afternoon, starting at 7:30 p.m., the first of the workshops scheduled for the weekend will be held, with Asian coffee tasting included, which will be run by the expert company in hotel equipment José Díaz. The workshop will last approximately 90 minutes and will serve to go through the history and review the preparation and presentation of this icon of regional gastronomy. In addition, Thursday afternoon will be enlivened by the session of Dj Quique Madrid, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Quique Madrid will also play at night, from 10:00 p.m. until the venue closes (12:00 a.m.).

1.



Canovas Wine.

2.



Ham and Cut.

3.



Timber.

4.



La Sella Restaurant / Chef Momo Restaurant

5.



Balbino Lopez Confectionery.

6.



latitafina.

7.



Maset Wineries.

8.



Fizz Gastro&Bar.

9.



Sierra Norte Winery.

10.



Asian coffee by José Díaz.

eleven.



Collados Beach.

12.



Al Borak.

13.



Chamfer Coffee.

14.



The Canton Wines and Tapas.

fifteen.



Carlos Kakure.

16.



Channels 5 Brasserie Moderne.

17.



Arloren Wineries.

18.



Andalusian Parliament.

19.



The Mouth Lies You.

twenty.



Levant star.

registrations



Registration for workshops and tastings can be done on the Oferplan websitewhere you can also obtain information related to the michirones contest.

Friday’s day will be the turn of the cauldron workshop. Yes, there will also be tastings here. This presentation will be given by chef Quim Gabarró, from Espacio Alviento, who will take a tour of the years of history of this emblematic dish from the Cartagena coast and the Region of Murcia. Because the cauldron has gone from being a dish used by the fishermen of the Mar Menor to one of the greatest tourist attractions in the Community. On Friday, the musical atmosphere will be provided by Sra. Tarde Djs, who will review the best of indie and rock with a touch of ‘backfire’. The party is guaranteed in Cartagena de Sabores from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Participants in the michirones contest must bring five pre-prepared rations

The workshop that will have garum and salted fish as central axes of theory and the never inconsiderable practice of tasting is scheduled for Saturday. On this occasion, it will be the master Joaquí Boti, from El Vinagrillo, who will guide attendees through the world of salted meats and their applications on different toasts. With the collaboration of Salazones Garre, Boti will prepare a garum toast; the ‘marinaza’, a version of the typical Russian salad seafood on a toast of sourdough black bread with ling roe; the ‘malasombra’, on normal toasted bread with garum and Iberian ham; and the ‘garum 2.0’, a mixture of flavors and textures in which the sauce of Roman origin is combined with a steamed mussel.

New sessions by Quique Madrid are also scheduled for Saturday, who repeats this day in the DJ booth from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. until the venue closes at midnight. On Sunday, after the michirones contest, this new edition of Cartagena Puerto de Sabores will close at five in the afternoon.

Presentation of Cartagena Port of Flavors.



JM Rodriguez / AGM







“Field and Sea”



The presentation of this new edition of Cartagena Puerto de Sabores took place this Wednesday at the City Hall of the port city. The acting mayor, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted during her speech that “Cartagena’s culinary offer has improved with more establishments focused on gastronomy. And avant-garde cuisine has been added to traditional cuisine with prestigious chefs who have raised the level of our cuisine”. She also referred Arroyo to the Gastronomic Municipality of the Year award obtained by the town, “a distinction that Cartagena deserves because a great transformation of gastronomy towards quality is being developed. Betting like this on a kitchen that is field and is sea ».