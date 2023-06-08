‘Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts’ is the most outstanding film in a week in which titles like ‘The Unknown’ or ‘The Master Gardener’ are released

In 1994, a pair of archaeologists find themselves embroiled in an ancient conflict through a worldwide adventure involving three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons as they assist Optimus Prime and the Autobots in a war to protect the Earth before the arrival of Unicron.

The Master Gardener (Paul Schrader)



Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton) is the meticulous horticulturist at Gracewood Gardens. He is as dedicated to tending the gardens of this wonderful and historic estate as he is to pleasing his boss, the wealthy widow Mrs. Havernhill (Sigourney Weaver). But chaos engulfs Narvel’s orderly existence when Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her rebellious and troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice. This new situation is going to bring to light dark secrets from a violent past that is also a threat to everyone.

All about my father (Laura Terruso)



Sebastian tells his father Salvo, an old-fashioned Italian immigrant, that he intends to propose to his American girlfriend, Ellie. But before giving her the go-ahead, Salvo insists on spending a weekend with her parents. The culture clash between both families is simply inevitable.

Stand By Me (Michael Showalter)



The story of journalist Michael Ausiello’s (Jim Parsons) and Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Father and Soldier (Mathieu Vadepied)



1917, in the French colony of Senegal. Bakary enlists in the French army to stay with Thierno, his 17-year-old son, recruited against his will. Together, father and son must fight the First World War on the front lines in France, a country they do not know and for which Thierno is willing to give his life. Bakary embarks on an intense and hellish race to save his son.

The Unknown (Pablo Maqueda)



Carolina is a naive young woman who meets Leo in a chat. He is an adult man who, posing as a 16-year-old boy, has met her in a secluded park in the city. But as Leo gets to know Carolina, he begins to suspect that maybe she’s not as innocent as she seems.

An Easy Target (Jean-Paul Salomé)



An easy target is the true story of Maureen Kearney (Isabelle Huppert), the union director of a French nuclear multinational who denounces secret agreements that mean the loss of jobs for more than 50,000 workers. An exciting thriller about a woman who makes a complaint and to whom no one listens. A woman, who after undergoing violent pressure that turns into threatening warnings, suffers a violent attack in her own house of which she goes from being a victim to being a suspect.

My little brother (Léonor Serraille)



In the late 1980s, Rose moved to the suburbs of Paris with her two young children, Ernest and Jean. Spanning a total of 20 years, from her arrival in France to the present day, the film is a moving chronicle of the construction and deconstruction of a family.

Nato 0. The origin of evil (Gonzalo Crespo Gil)



A murderer is loose on the main streets of New York killing without any type of pattern or victim profile. An expert professor in Criminology collaborates in the investigations with a homicide police inspector from the Big Apple. A life or death chase between taxis to discover the criminal as soon as possible because nobody knows who will be his next victim.

Living soul (Cristèle Alves Meira)



Like every summer, Salomé returns on vacation to her family town nestled in the Portuguese Tras os Montes. There he enjoys a happy and festive atmosphere with his aunts and cousins ​​until the death of his beloved grandmother, with whom he had a great connection, occurs unexpectedly. As the adults fight each other over the inheritance and confront the locals before burial as if they were strangers in their own town, Salome begins to feel the power of all the traditions that his Avoa told her before die. Alma viva proposes a journey through time in which beliefs about the existence of spirits are still alive, and where Salomé, from the innocence that everyday life offers, will manage to unite his family under a redeeming rain. (Paco Poch Cinema)

Eismayer (David Wagner)



Sergeant Major Eismayer is the alpha male of the Austrian army and its most feared instructor. And it is precisely this facade that allows him to hide his homosexual condition, repressed over the years and in constant conflict with his conception of what an exemplary soldier should be. And that’s how Eismayer’s life goes, until he falls in love with Falak, a recruit who lives his homosexuality quite naturally, forcing him to question his lifestyle, his principles and his feelings. Based on a true love story.

Glassboy (Samuel Rossi)



Pino is eleven years old and suffers from hemophilia, a disease that makes him physically vulnerable and forces him to live locked up in his house. From his bedroom window he watches a group of friends, he dreams of joining them, and while drawing comics. The day that Mavi, the leader of the group, invites him to join, for him he begins an exploration of the outside world, with all the risks and opportunities that this entails.

Lauquen Train (Laura Citarella)



A woman disappears. Two men go out on the road to look for her: they both love her. Why did she leave? Each of them has their own suspicions and hides them from the other who mysteriously never really becomes her rival. Neither of them is right, but is anyone right? This sudden escape becomes the hidden nucleus of a series of fictions that the film delicately weaves.

Forgotten women (J. Echevarría-Torres)



Narrated by Rosa Villacastín, Forgotten Women focuses on the situation of helplessness that women experienced at the beginning of the 20th century, especially a group of women who demonstrated their talent and perseverance; also his desire for freedom and his transgressive vocation. Pioneers of the rupture of an unjust civil code that happened with the arrival of the government of the Republic.

Brother horse (Marcel Barrena)



Santí Serracamps has a gift: he is able to communicate with animals. Considered one of the best trainers in the world, through training in freedom he manages to establish bonds with his horses, creating strong bonds of friendship. On a trip to Morocco he discovers Mabrouk, a badly injured horse that he decides to rescue.