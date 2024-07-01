The most recent issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine, #30 of 2024, revealed the date of the end of the manga of Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades. According to the plan, this work by Masami Kurumada will end on July 4.

That is the day when the next edition of this publication will go on sale. This is how a story that began publication in 2006, but which also suffered several pauses, will come to an end.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades was on hiatus since June 2023 and only returned in May 2024 for its final arc.

Prior to that it was republished from another previous pause in April 2023 with the ‘Final Series Prequel’which spanned eight chapters of the story.

To the above we must add another waiting period that began in July 2021. Kurumada’s many occupations did not allow him to advance at the pace he wanted with the series.

So many interruptions in the publication of the manga Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades They gave a lot to talk about, since there were those who commented more about them than about the story itself.

Especially a work that has been available for several years. Despite the time it has been published, it does not have many volumes; There are only 15 and the most recent was launched by Akita Publishing on May 8, 2024 in Japan.

Masami Kurumada, in September 2022, commented that the ‘final series’ of Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades It would only have 16 chapters, so the idea was that it wouldn’t last too long compared to other installments in the saga.

What many fans hope is that one day this manga will have an adaptation in the form of an anime like the other battles of Knights of the Zodiacas the series is popularly known in Latin America.

Apart from Saint Seiya: Next Dimension We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.