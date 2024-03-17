The Colombian Luis Díaz was played well, but the Liverpool lost 4-3 in extra time with the Manchester United and was eliminated from the FA Cup.

Díaz was key in the path of the cast of Jurgen Kloppbut it was not enough to advance to the semifinal of the tournament, in an exciting match.

Great game

The Guajiro forward played a good game and, as always, unbalanced the rival's defense in a demanding match that had to go to extra time.

Díaz moved United's defense, which took the lead in the 10th minute of the game, but the tie came in that first half through Alexis McAlister.

But the Egyptian Mohamed Salah He put the visitor ahead with a goal in the second minute of replacement, with which the match was settled in the individual part

Antony made it 2-2 in the 87th minute, when Liverpool's victory was more than certain, but three minutes from the end the game became 2-2 and extra time was forced.

When United were looking for a goal, when they were playing better than their rival and had had chances to take the lead, Harvey Elliott In the 14th minute of extra time he scored 2-3 for Liverpool.

The 3-3 reached the 112th minute, Marcus Rasford He was the architect and Klopp made the decision to take Díaz off the field, who ended up exhausted.

And United went up 4-3 in a counterattack that culminated Amad Diallothe marker with which the exciting commitment ended.

The victory had a key player in Díaz, which confirms that he is one of the keys for Klopp, who is leaving the technical direction at the end of this season.