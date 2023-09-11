The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi revealed a scientific study on “early divorce,” carried out by the Family Development Foundation, in cooperation with the University of Sharjah, and published by The Journal of International Women’s Studies, which is considered one of the internationally recognized American scientific journals.

The study showed five main reasons for divorce, centered on “the husband’s personal characteristics,” “the husband’s behavior,” “domestic violence and marital disputes,” “patterns of marital relationships,” in addition to “physical appearance” and health issues.

The study aimed to find out the causes of early divorce among Emiratis, find solutions to social and family challenges, and provide solutions to them, through serious scientific studies, as the results provide useful guidance to policy makers, service providers, social workers and experts, to improve family support interventions at the national level to prevent early divorce.

Those conducting the study selected 2,162 early divorced Emirati women who were registered with the Family Development Foundation in Abu Dhabi, and 200 divorced women agreed to participate in the study.

After analyzing the data, the results found that the most common reasons for early divorce were lack of marital relations, misbehavior of partners, and domestic violence. Other frequently cited reasons included the partner’s personality type, health issues, and the partner’s physical appearance.

The questionnaire items used a five-point scale (starting from “1” strongly disagree, all the way to “5” strongly agree).

Based on the judges’ comments, 54 items were included in the final version of the scale, including “husband’s personality traits”: nine items, “husband’s behavior”: 16 items, “domestic violence and marital discord”: 13 items, and “health and physical appearance.” »: 9 items, in addition to “patterns of marital relationships”: seven items.

Details were also provided about the purpose of the research, and it was emphasized that the participants’ personal information would remain confidential and would only be used in the research study.

A large number of participants (44%) indicated that their family was financially secure.

Family relations among divorced couples showed that 66% of them were not related to relatives, 18% were cousins, 11% were relatives from the family, and 9% were relatives from the tribe.

It also showed that the lowest rates of early divorce were among couples with the lowest levels of education, as the results showed that 28.5% of divorced women had higher education, 10% had a diploma, 39.5% had secondary education, 15% had pre-secondary education, and 7% had not obtained a degree. Eligible.

The results of the husband’s level of education at the time of finalizing the divorce showed that 25% had higher education, 7% had a diploma, 30% had a high school diploma, 29.5% had pre-secondary education, and 7.5% were illiterate.

The study showed that 73.19% of divorced people met through family, 5.07% met at work, 13.04% in person, 3.62% on social media, and 5.07% met neighbors.

It also showed that the highest rates of early divorce, 33%, occurred among married couples of old age, while the lowest rates were among married couples aged 24 to 30 years. The study showed that the divorce rate among married couples who met at the age of 48 years or older was 13.5%, and in Ages 42 to 48 years 33%, ages 38 to 42 years 26%, ages 30 to 38 years 22%, and ages 24 to 30 5.5%.

The study indicated that many factors that also contribute to early divorce are linked to social issues. Including newlyweds living with the husband’s family while preparing their residence, which causes interference in the couple’s affairs and leads to early divorce, pointing out that 54% of the study participants cited family interference as a reason for their divorce, as 12.5% ​​of married couples lived before the divorce with the wife’s family. ex-husband, 54% sharing with the ex-husband’s family, and 33.5% independent residence.

The study showed that 10% of divorced persons were divorced by mutual agreement, 1% at the request of the wife’s family, 20.5% at the request of the husband’s family, 46% at the request of the wife, and 22% at the request of the husband.

• “The lowest rates of early divorce occurred among less-educated couples… and 3.62% of them met on social media.”

• “Unilateral decision-making is the main factor in marital problems.”

• 46% of early divorce cases occurred at the request of the wife.

• 28.5% of divorced women have higher education, 10% have a diploma, and 39.5% have secondary school.

Sub-elements of divorce

The responses of participants in the questionnaire showed that the main reasons for divorce fall under sub-elements, which included – in citations related to marital relationship patterns – lack of communication between spouses, emotional intimacy, expressing great hatred towards the partner, and the husband not treating his wives fairly. Regarding the reasons for divorce related to health and physical appearance, it was found that the main reason for the deterioration of the family relationship is the husband’s poor personal hygiene and care for personal appearance, followed by the husband’s inability to adapt to his wife’s pregnancy and childbirth. The third, most common reason is poor health of the husband, while the less common reason is infertility.

The answers showed that certain patterns of behavior in severe marital relationships were cited, such as emotional neglect, frequent outbursts of anger, poor communication and marital disharmony, and increased involvement of housekeepers and nannies in child care.

Regarding the reasons related to the husband’s behavior, it was found that unilateral decision-making was the main factor in marital problems, followed by the husband’s inability to accept criticism or different opinions.

The reasons related to the husband’s personal characteristics included that “lack of attractiveness, naivety, and submission may lead to seeking divorce,” while “having a balanced personality and having a positive personality” were the two most attractive characteristics.