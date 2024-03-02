Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Veteran Spanish player Andres Iniesta, Emirates Club player, reached 1,000 matches in his football career by participating as a starter in his team’s match, the Falcons, against its host, Ajman, 0-2, which was held at Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium in Ajman within “Round 15” of the “ADNOC Professional League.” .

The official website of FC Barcelona, ​​which has embraced the talent of the “painter” since the beginning of his football career in the year 2002, celebrated Iniesta’s achievement, especially since the majority of Iniesta’s matches were in the “Blaugrana” shirt, which totaled 723 matches, in addition to 134 matches with Vissel Kobe. In Japan, and 131 matches with the Spanish national team, in addition to 12 matches with the shirt of his current club, the Emirates, in the league, the President’s Cup, and the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

In detail, Iniesta played 49 matches with Barcelona B, before being promoted to the first team, to participate in 674 matches, in addition to the rest of his matches with the Spanish national team, the Japanese Vissel Kobe, and the Emirates Club.

The report on the official website of “Barca” shed light on “The Painter”’s career with “Blaugrana” between the years 2002 and 2018, during which he won 32 titles, most notably winning the European Champions League on 4 occasions, and the Spanish League 9 times.

The painter Iniesta's football record holds many titles at the level of the Spanish national team, Barcelona of Spain, and Vissel Kobe of Japan, and winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is considered the most prominent achievement in his career.

The report described the “painter” as a “leader,” after he spent the years following the end of his career with Barcelona in Japan with Vissel Kobe, where he strengthened his legendary status by playing alongside his former Barcelona teammates Sergi Samper and Thomas Vermaelen, and on two occasions, he enjoyed friendly matches against his club. the previous.

Iniesta won the Emperor's Cup with his Japanese team in 2019, led Vissel Kobe to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League a year later, and also won the 2020 Japanese Super Cup.

Regarding his move to the Falcons, the report said: “After an amazing farewell in Japan, he left for his new club last summer, the Emirates Club, where he was once again able to share the dressing room with a former Barcelona teammate, this time Paco Alcacer.”

“The Painter” matches

49 matches “Barcelona B”

674 matches “Barcelona”

134 matches “Vissel Kobe”

131 matches “Spain National Team”

12 matches “Emirates Club”