The song “La Casita” by Banda MS has become a anthem for immigrants in the United Stateswho constantly use it on social networks to express moments of nostalgia and longing for their friends, family and even romantic partners.

Social networks are a great tool to bring people closer, even virtually, to millions of people who change their lives to pursue the American dream with their loved onesHowever, although they are of great help, there are times when nostalgia takes over, as it is well known that it is not easy to start a new life in a foreign country.

This fact has inspired many artists to compose songs that reflect the reality of immigrants in the United Statesamong them, one that has become a hymn to nostalgia for home and native land, a song that has taken over social networks in vulnerable moments.

The song that makes immigrants cry in the United States



This is the single “La Casita” by Banda MS that belongs to the album “El Trabajo es la Lute” and was released in 2020. Among its phrases you can hear: “How I miss seeing the rain, that seasoning of my old lady, I want to go back but it's not the time yet,” which in various TikTok videos It has made people cry who are undoubtedly missing home.

You can also hear words of longing and nostalgia such as: “Here I come after a dream that I have not achieved yet” or “One day I will return to where I am, if God gives me life, from where I am, everything is missed.”