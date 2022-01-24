A Russian tourist who visited the Emirate of Ajman revealed common mistakes when buying a tour to an Arab country, which he himself made. Review of the holiday shared with the portal “Tourism Subtleties”.

The traveler specified that a week for two with a flight and accommodation in a four-star hotel on the first line cost him 80 thousand rubles for two. According to him, he only paid for breakfast, as he believed that he would spend the rest of the time on excursions, but later admitted that he was wrong. So, food in the city or in supermarkets in the UAE turned out to be much more expensive than in a hotel.

“The all inclusive was very lacking. In our hotel you could have lunch or dinner for 110 dirhams (about 2.2 thousand rubles), and this is cheaper than in the restaurants of the city. Do not repeat our mistakes, you need to fly to the UAE for at least breakfast and dinner (well, or lunch, depending on how much time you spend on the beach and walking). And then our vacation turned into constant trips to the supermarket, this is the main disadvantage, for which we are only to blame ourselves, ”added the Russian.

Also, the tourist advised to go to breakfast no later than 8:30, as later queues of vacationers accumulate near the hot and coffee machines. In addition, the man recalled that visiting excursions often requires a vaccination certificate, although it is allowed to fly into the country with a negative PCR test result.

“Also keep in mind that when visiting mosques, it’s better to put on closed clothes in advance, otherwise you will have to (girls) buy a special cape with a hood for 45 dirhams,” the Russian warned compatriots against a common mistake.

Among other things, the man advised not to take excursions from the hotel guide and agencies. In his opinion, it is best to find an offer with “normal” prices on the Internet and find out all the conditions in advance.

“You should also not change money in local cafes and bars (such as Vasya’s, Skazka, Moscow cafes) where our compatriots and other representatives of the CIS countries work, they can deceive. I’m not saying that it’s bad everywhere, but on our first trip there we were deceived by $ 100 (7.6 thousand rubles). Why change money at all, if it is most profitable to pay by card. Different banks and payment systems have different offers, discounts, bonuses,” the traveler believes.

Earlier in December, a Russian woman who saved money on vacation in the UAE also listed her mistakes when buying a tour. According to the tourist, the main disappointment of the holiday, which did not compensate for the excellent service and service at the hotel, was oily oil stains on the water, visible from the shore.