Monday, May 1, 2023, 09:14



A Russian attack in the Ukrainian region of Kherson has left one dead and three injured, the head of the region’s military administration reported on Monday. Russia launched a new wave of missiles at Ukrainian towns early Monday morning, which Kiev forces say they have shot down to a large extent. “The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with their strategic aviation” which fired “18 cruise missiles”, but 15 could be destroyed, Ukrainian sources detail.

“The Russian Army attacked residential neighborhoods in populated areas of the region and the building of a state institution in the center of Kherson,” Oleksander Prokudin, head of the military administration, said on Telegram. “After this Russian aggression, one person died and three others, including a child, were injured,” he said, noting that the city had been bombed eight times in the last 24 hours.

Also, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian attack caused at least 25 injuries, three of them minors, said Serhiy Lysak, a regional administration official. In the city of Pavlohrad, “19 multi-storey buildings, 25 houses, six schools and kindergartens, as well as five shops were damaged,” he detailed.