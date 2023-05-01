Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has suggested referee Paul Tierney must have ‘something’ against his club. In the duel with Tottenham Hotspur – which ended in a 4-3 win after an incredible scoreline – the German was booked after he greeted the winning goal somewhat provocatively. That happened shortly after he contested the free kick, from which the Spurs equalized.

“I really wonder what he has against us,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “He said there is no problem, but that can’t be true. Just the way he looks at me, I don’t get it. It may not have been right how I celebrated our winning goal, but what he said to me when I got the yellow card is not okay.”

Klopp has already criticized Tierney in the past, including after a duel with Tottenham in 2021 in which Spurs striker Harry Kane should have been sent off according to the German. The referees' association PGMOL said it was aware of Klopp's allegations. All officials' conversations during the match are being recorded and the association reported that after listening back it appeared that "Tierney behaved in a professional manner, including when he chastised the Liverpool coach."

Klopp has already been fined just over 50,000 euros for criticizing the arbitration.

