Comedian Chumel Torres ironized about the demonstration that was carried out by academics against the Lorenzo Córdova returns to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), after his departure as president of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Through social networks, Chumel Torres indicated that “a run over person brings together more people, due to the few protesters who showed up for the march against Lorenzo Córdova, who carried a canvas accusing repression by the UNAM.

Different users on Twitter also ironized about the low attendance at the demonstration against Lorenzo Córdova, who, in addition to rejoining UNAM, will be part of the Latinus team, a platform where he will collaborate with journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, as a columnist.

A group of university students held a protest against the return of Lorenzo Córdova to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) after concluding his term as president of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

This Friday, April 14, around 20 UNAM students and workers marched towards the Legal Research Institute to express their rejection of the reinstatement of Lorenzo Cordovawho allegedly seeks to compete for the rectory of the highest house of studies in the country.

Shouting “Get out with Córdova!”, the dissatisfied raised a banner demanding UNAM “the reinstatement and reinstatement of the dismissed teachers and the student expelled for participating in the #UNAMNoPaga movement.”

Upon arrival at the Institute for Legal Research, they put up signs with legends such as: “Lorenzo Córdova out of UNAM”, “Golden bureaucracy out” and “ITAMISTAS out of UNAM”.

The workers warned that article 97, paragraph “E” of the Statute of Academic Personnel of the UNAM prohibits the reinstatement of an academic after taking a license of more than six years, while Córdova was president of the INE for nine years.