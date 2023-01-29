A fire broke out in the Clouds restaurant, which is located at an altitude of 3200 meters above sea level. The institution is located in the Shymbulak ski resort near Alma-Ata.

This was reported on January 29 by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

“Due to the fact that the lifting of fire equipment is not possible, the personnel carried out the lifting on the funcooler. Extinguishing was carried out from the facility water supply, – reported in the department’s press office.

Video from the scene was published by the Tengri TV portal.

The fire was noticed around 4:00 Moscow time on the third floor of the building. The fire was extinguished three hours later.

There were no reports of casualties.

Earlier, on January 1, a fire broke out in the Taras Bulba restaurant in the center of Moscow. According to emergency services, the fire was located on the first floor of a three-story building. It was noted that the collapse of structures began due to burning.