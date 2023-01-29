The radio equipment used by the German forces is 40 years old and is analog, easy to intercept.

Of the 350 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, only 150 are operational.

According to a report issued in December by Eberhard Zorn, Inspector General of the Armed Forces, the German army does not even have enough first aid.

Three days after the start of the Ukrainian war, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz said that Germany is determined to have a strong and advanced army.

He announced a “turning point” that included the creation of an extra 100 billion euros ($107 billion) fund for the armed forces, double the annual defense budget.

According to the newspaper, German soldiers feel frustrated, as the German Air Force has so far seen little of the promised huge investment.

Germany has ordered 35 American-made F-35 fighter jets to replace its fleet of Tornadoes, but they will not be delivered until 2027.

A few days ago, the German defense company “Rheinmetall” announced that it “may” deliver up to 139 “Leopard” combat tanks to Ukraine “if necessary.”

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a joint statement that followed a meeting of senior government officials in Paris on Sunday that assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia would focus on specific sectors, including the military and economic ones.