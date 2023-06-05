Rome has another problem. Arrived when the season seemed practically over. The injury suffered by Tammy Abraham during the final minutes of the match against Spezia – injury to the cruciate ligament of her left knee – is destined to heavily condition the center forward’s summer and the yellow and red club’s next transfer market session.

For weeks, in fact, the Giallorossi number 9 had been one of the names on which the top management of Trigoria had been thinking with the aim of trying to monetize as much as possible from his sale. And the reason is simple. Abraham is one of the few names that would have guaranteed the Friedkins’ club an income of at least 35-40 million in the event of a farewell, a preparatory figure for facing the market with greater freedom of movement in the light of the stringent limits imposed by UEFA and the Financial Fair Play. Now that several months away from the field are looming for the former Chelsea player, even the chances of finding an admirer risk being eliminated. A problem that is far from simple to solve for Tiago Pinto who now, in addition to having to plan new strategies for the next three months, will have to start testing the waters in search of a new striker to replace – at least initially – the class of ’97 , who in the capital receives a salary of more than 6 million per season.

Ibañez and the youngsters

—

The other name under which Fulvio Bernardini are thinking of making money is that of Roger Ibañez. Although he has just returned from a season marked by mistakes that cost Mourinho’s team heavy points, the Brazilian enjoys the esteem of the club and coach. But not only. Some Premier League clubs – such as Tottenham – have been tracking him for months and are thinking of putting up between 30 and 40 million euros to bring the centre-back to England. Without the sale of Abraham, however, the sacrifice of Ibañez may not be enough. And some of the most promising youngsters launched by the Special One could pay the price. The names circled in red by various Italian and foreign clubs are those of Nicola Zalewski and Edoardo Bove, the two “sons of Rome” who grew up with the Special One: the former is still awaiting a contract adjustment while the midfielder transformed into the symbol of the ride that led the Giallorossi to the Europa League final (achieved thanks to his goal in the semifinal). The company’s intentions would not be to deprive themselves of their jewels but, if offers capable of guaranteeing Roma a rich capital gain should arrive in the coming weeks, things could also change. Cristian Volpato is also out, but in this case it is probable that Trigoria will decide to send the Italian-Australian to gain experience on loan. Unless a club arrives willing to immediately invest a significant amount in the 19-year-old’s talent.