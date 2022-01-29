A man suspected of kidnapping, rape and murder of his wife was detained in Volokolamsk near Moscow. This is reported on site Investigative Committee for the region.

It became known that the woman wanted to divorce her husband, but he, having waited for her to leave the place of work, followed her in his car. He asked the woman to stop and get out of the car. Then the suspect dragged her into his car, brought her to a utility room in Volokolamsk, tied his wife’s hands with tape, and then committed rape.

Fearing that his wife would go to the police, a resident of the Moscow region strangled her. However, the victim’s sister turned to law enforcement agencies, concerned that the woman had not returned home from work. The police managed to establish the involvement of the suspect in the crime and detain him.

Earlier it was reported that the roommate of the deceased received a message saying that he needed to transfer two million to the kidnappers if he wanted to see the woman alive. The attackers demanded to wrap the money in a black bag and bring it to the place indicated by them, reported REN TV.