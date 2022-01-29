Ventimiglia – National funds have finally been allocated to compensate entrepreneurs severely damaged by the flood of theOctober 2020, which especially in the Imperia area had dramatic repercussions, due to the flooding of the Roia river, particularly in Ventimiglia. To physically sign the decree he assigns the first “rain” contributions received by the various ministries responsible for individual companies, in the past few hours he was the delegate commissioner for the emergency, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti.