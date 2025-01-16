The Civil Guard arrested a 29-year-old resident of the Lugo town of Castro de Rei during the early hours of this Tuesday for cause cuts of varying degrees to your partnerafter the latter accused him to make a lot of noise and not let him sleep. He is being investigated as the author of a crime of attempted homicide (aggravated injuries with a knife).

As reported in a statement, The events took place inside the home that victim and perpetrator shared. After the first reproached his partner for making a lot of noise at dawn and not letting him sleep, the offender took up a knife and caused several serious cuts on his body.

The Civil Guard agents located the victim on the landing of the access door to a neighbor’s home, with bloody clothes and symptoms of hypothermia.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where remains in the critical unit pending evaluation for surgical intervention. The detained person has been brought to judicial custody, which has ordered his admission to a penitentiary center.