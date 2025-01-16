

01/16/2025



Updated at 12:51 p.m.





Tosha Schareina achieved her first partial victory in the Dakar 2025 this Thursday after winning the penultimate stage of the raid, a 152-kilometer timed loop in the town of Shubaytah, where the champions will be crowned on Friday.

The Valencian driver pressed his last options to put the Australian Daniel Sanders in trouble and be able to turn around the general classification, but he was harmed by removing the organization 169 kilometers from the 321 initially planned after the fog forced the start to be delayed further. of three hours.

Despite the cut, Schareina went all out from the start, aware that the 61 timed kilometers with which the Dakar will conclude tomorrow will barely serve to give Sanders a triumphant walk. Schareina and Sanders will start at the same time, in a joint start of the 15 best classifieds

Thus, the Spaniard passed the first checkpoint (km 41) in third position, just 29 seconds behind the best time set by the Argentine Luciano Benavides.









At kilometer 81 Schareina was already second, with only two seconds behind the South American, whom he had already far surpassed at the last checkpoint (km. 112). At that point Sanders left more than six minutes, which was 7:31 when the km was reached. 152 and the motorcycles were forced to stop. At that pace, Schareina could have remained very close to the lead.