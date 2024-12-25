This Tuesday, many families will gather to celebrate one of the most important dates of the year, Christmas Eve and, therefore, there are many citizens returning home to be together tonight. Thus, the reporter of On everyone’s lipsLeticia Santos, has moved to the Adolfo Suárez – Madrid Barajas airport to experience the reunion of many families firsthand.

Nacho Abad has connected with his partner, who has reported What have the arrivals of hundreds of people been like? that have been received with tears of emotion.

Thus, as the journalist explained, this year, both she and her family will have to face an empty chair, her father’s, and for this reason, she wanted to send a live message to her mother: “Mom, I’m going home for Christmas. They are our first parties like this, a little different, and I am very happy to be able to spend them with you“.

When speaking to the camera, Leticia Santos couldn’t help but get emotional: “Joe, I didn’t know I was going to cry.“. Given this, Abad, from the set of Cuatro’s morning show, wanted to encourage the reporter by assuring that her mother is very pretty, to which the journalist, laughing, responded: “Stay away from my mother! Already what I was missing is having you as a stepfather“That’s because I would have been terrible this year.”

Finally, the journalist also wanted to have a few words for the presenter, who will also spend his first Christmas without his father: “I understand that for you it is also a different Christmas, so I send you a big kiss from here“. Abad, for his part, thanked his partner for his words and responded: “You know it well, you interviewed my father around this time last year…”.