It is well known that preserving old games is positive, not only because of having relics available in their original software, but because with the passage of time they gain a lot of value because for obvious reasons they are no longer manufactured and, therefore, distributed in the world. . However, not all people have the notion that there are products that are already quite valued, especially if they are sealed, and since they do not have this notion, they consider it garbage that is only taking up space in the bookcases or basement of the house.

The story stars a store employee J&L Game in New York, who in 202 lost his video game collection that he had been accumulating for years, worth almost half a million dollars, we talked about $470,000 USD which makes the sum of everything saved. And the way in which it was lost is the most common in the world, that is to throw it in the trash because they are “old devices”, which were not even considered to be sold in the garage, or at least that is what the people might have thought. man's mom

As mentioned in the report, there were unique consoles that can no longer be found as easily on the gray market, with devices like the ColecoVisionand some more common ones like Atari, Intellivision, Famicom, S Famicom, Neo Geo AES, PC Engine, SEGA Genesis or Master System, which although rare, had games in the collection that are considered lost gems. And it goes without saying, the devices SNK They've been quite expensive since their original release, so they're now worth three times as much.

It is worth mentioning that since this person had recently moved into his own apartment, there was not much space to store things, so he decided to leave the collection inside his parents' house, implying that he no longer cared about them as much. to transport to the new home. That brings us to the 60-year-old woman's decision to throw the plastic in the trash, given that it took up space in the room where it was accumulated and it seems that there is no way to recover it.

However, it was the player's own fault, since he never made it clear to his mother that those objects were valuable and should stay there.

Editor's note: I definitely would have had a cardiac arrest if that happened to my cases even though there aren't that many. But it would hurt me to lose products that have been around for more than 20 years, there is no problem with new ones, because in the end they can be recovered on Amazon.