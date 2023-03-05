And the “Top Mercato” website said that the 24-year-old player “no longer loves the French capital,” indicating that he wants to take on a new challenge.

He added, “Real Madrid seems interested in his services, but he will face the great demands of Paris Saint-Germain officials.”

She explained that the management of the Parisian team “set an astronomical amount” to allow Mbappe to leave, highlighting that the matter was 200 million euros.

The source revealed that the Real Madrid administration considers “the amount exaggerated” and that it will negotiate a lower financial value to contract with the French star in the Mercato next summer.

It is noteworthy that Mbappe renewed his contract with his team, last summer, for a period of two seasons, with the possibility of adding a third season if the two parties agree.

This clause may be activated until next July, and if this does not happen, the door to departure will be open at the end of next season.

According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, Paris will study the decision to sell Mbappe next summer, unless he renews his contract with the club, so as not to lose him for free in 2024.