After the pole, comes the victory. The 2023 season could not have started better than Max Verstappen who, after conquering the first position on Saturday, also reconfirmed himself in the long distance by achieving his first success of the year.

A race dominated from start to finish, immediately building a window of safety thanks to a high level pace, with the pace of the first seven laps so constant as to be enclosed within a tenth. This allowed the Dutchman to reach the tenth lap with an advantage over the second, in this case Charles Leclerc, who was already close to seven seconds.

“The first stint was really good, I built a good gap. From then on it was just about managing the tires because you never know what might happen next during the race. We just wanted to make sure we had the tires in the right condition. I’m also happy to have finally won in Bahrain”, said the Dutchman, at his first victory on the Sakhir circuit.

After opening the window in the first stint, there was no longer any confrontation with the rivals, so much so that the pits asked him on several occasions to slow down to save the car and the tyres, as they didn’t need to further increase the advantage.

The only drawback for the two-time world champion was a small problem in managing the downshift, which was so aggressive that it led to locking of the rear axle. A secondary aspect, which Verstappen managed without major worries up to the finish line: “Nothing big, just small things. Aspects I could handle,” he added in post-ride interviews.

With such a convincing start, the eyes are already on the next race in Saudi Arabia, where an equally competitive Red Bull is expected. The RB19 proved to have a much higher pace than its rivals over the long distance, an aspect that the Dutchman wanted to underline in the interviews, thanking the team: “I think we have a good package in the race. Of course it depends from race to race, but we can fight. A big thank you to the team for what they did in the winter once again. They gave us a very fast car.”