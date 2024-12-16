

The forward of the Vienna RapidGuido Burgstaller He suffered serious head injuries after a fall caused by a brutal blow in an attack by a stranger on the street this past weekend. Burgstaller, a former Cardiff City and Schalke 04 player, was immediately taken to hospital with a skull fracture, and it was confirmed that he will not be fit to play sports for the coming months, said the club, which will not give further details. respect for the family.

«The 35-year-old player was attacked by an unknown person in the center of Vienna and suffered a fracture to the base of his skull after being attacked by an unknown person. Burgstaller was immediately and thoroughly examined in a Vienna hospital. Unfortunately, he will be hospitalized for the next few days and will not be able to practice his profession for the next few months,” indicates the statement from his team.

Burgstaller played his last game last weekend in the 3-1 defeat against Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League, and was expected to be part of the match against Copenhagen on the next round of this international competition.

Burgstaller, in a training session with Rapid Vienna



The striker has played for different Austrian teams since his debut in 2006: Kartnen, Wiener Neustadt, which he helped to climb to the first division. He then played three seasons for Rapid Vienna before moving to Wales, where he played for Cardiff in the 2014-15 campaign and scored three goals. His next teams were in Germany, Nurenberg in the second division, and then four seasons at Schalke 04 before joining St. Pauli. In 2022 he began his second stage at Rapid Vienna, where he scored 31 goals in his first season, 20 in his second and 10 in his third. In addition, he has worn the national shirt in 26 international matches.