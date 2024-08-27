The words of Mir and Marini

After the zero Red Bull Ring in Austria, Team Honda HRC will try to get a more satisfying result at Motorland Alcaniz in Aragon next weekend. Here are the words of riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

Joan Mir: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Aragon, last time I raced there I was on the podium in 2021. The approach for the weekend will be similar to the past races: we’ll work on what we need to work on and see what’s possible when the lights go out on Saturday and Sunday.”

Luke Marini: “I’m really looking forward to the next race after the disappointing end we had in Austria. Going into the weekend I know we can show our level against the other Honda riders and continue to improve.”