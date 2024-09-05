Saber Interactive and Stormind Games released a new development diary that gives us a look at how the video game is being created. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead which is based on the films of the same name and will be released on October 17, 2024.

This video gives us a better idea of ​​how the development team places great importance on the sound section of the game. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. Now, a movie is not the same as a video game, so the audio is another mechanic of the title that must be given great care.

From the floor you walk on to the tools you have at your disposal, you’re going to have to pay close attention to where you step if you want to get ahead in this title.

You’ll need to be precise, as each movement will generate a sound. You’ll even have to play with the materials you step on so that you can truly go unnoticed in this world.

The way all the objects are spread out on the floor, everything is going to generate something and the way this aspect is designed will make the game mechanics very entertaining and stressful at the same time.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, when is it coming out, on which platforms will it be available?

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of the movies and horror game lovers alike. With nothing but your wits and the simple tools you can find, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that await you, all while trying to survive the ever-present dangers lurking around you.

Experience the journey of Alex, a young college student who suffers from asthma and struggles to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend, Martin. However, the creatures that stalk the land are not the only threat she will have to deal with as she travels through the ruins of civilization in search of a safe haven for herself and her family.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is out October 17, 2024 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can pre-order it now for a suggested retail price of $29.99 USD.