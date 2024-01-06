In October 2023, Round 8 Studio, studio behind Lies of P, revealed that this delivery had exceeded one million units sold. As a way of thanking the public, the team announced that not only were they already working on DLC for this title, but that a sequel was already in their plans. Now, New information was recently shared about this project, which will have a better graphics engine.

According to the official site of Neowiz Games, the publisher of the 2023 game, the sequel to Lies of P will use Unreal Engine 5. This not only tells us that this will be a delivery with top-level visual quality, but it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, so those with a previous generation console will no longer have access to this title.

(FYI) According to a job listing the sequel to 'Lies of P' will be made with Unreal Engine 5 Source:https://t.co/6SwoM8c1CM Credit to Resetera user Eroke for the find 👏 pic.twitter.com/fG8sNyJzjV — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 30, 2023

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this sequel, and considering that Round 8 Studio confirmed its existence only a few months ago, It is very likely that it will take some time before more details are released about Lies of P 2. Let's remember that the original title made use of Unreal Engine 4, so this improvement makes a lot of sense.

For those who don't remember, Lies of P is a soulslike that uses the concept of Pinocchio to give us an adventure that many have pointed out as the spiritual successor to Bloodborne. This title was met with positive reception upon release, and it will be interesting to see what happens once the DCL and subsequent sequel become available in an as yet unspecified future. On related topics, you can check our review of Lies of P here. Likewise, here you can learn more about the future DLC of this title.

Editor's Note:

Lies of P is one of the games that eluded me last year. Luckily, I already have it downloaded on my PS5, and while I'm not a huge soulslike connoisseur, this is an adventure I'm looking forward to playing when I have the time to do so.

Via: Neowiz Games