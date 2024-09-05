The new era of Javier Aguirre in front of the Mexican national team has begun and its first big test will be next Saturday, September 7 against its counterpart from New Zealand in it Rose Bowl Stadiumin a friendly duel, and then clashed against Canadaon Tuesday, September 10, at the AT&T Stadium.
For its first call, The Basque decided to include players from Blue Crossa club that is going through a great moment as the leader of the competition with 16 points, after five wins and a draw, reason enough to know that its players have had a well-deserved call-up.
Likewise, the archer Kevin Mier was called by Colombia and others like Amaury Morales and Mateo Levy They were summoned by the U-20 selection. From the current roster, there are others who have had the chance to wear the national jersey such as Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano and Angel Sepulvedawho were not called up, although three other Celestes were required to face the Kiwis already The Maple Leaf.
Luis Romo
The Sinaloan returned to La Máquina after his adventure with Rayados of Monterreyquickly adapting to the Argentine scheme Martin Anselmi. The Querétaro youth player was part of the last championship of the sky blue team, that is why he is well remembered, also while he was in the Sultana del Norte he remained on the radar of the Mexican national team. The midfielder has already had a long career in the national team, as he was part of the under-23 that won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamesapart from that he was a world champion in Qatar 2022 and he was already crowned champion of the Gold Cup in 2023, accumulating a total of 49 matches with three goals. One of his great virtues is that he can play both in midfield and in central defense.
Erik Lira
Another one who has different qualities that, perhaps, please the national coach. The Pumas youth player started his career as a pivot, but lately, in the scheme of Martin Anselmihas been enabled as a central defender, fulfilling his role correctly. For many, the native of Mexico City deserved a call-up a long time ago, since he has been consistent and has maintained a regular performance with La Máquina. With El Tricolor Mayor he has already played four matches, all of them in preparation.
Carlos Rodriguez
Like his teammates, Charly can play in different positions, such as midfielder and pivot. Since his presence in Stripedbegan to receive calls to be part of the team led by the Argentine Gerardo Martinoapart from that, it had a slight European step by being part of the Toledo of Spain between 2017 and 2018, with 30 appearances and three goals. In the era Tata He became a fixture in the call-ups, winning a Gold Cup in 2019, without forgetting that with Jaime Lozano was made of CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and was taken to the Tokyo Olympics winning the bronze. The 27-year-old from Monterrey has already played 52 matches with the national team, although he has not scored any goals so far.
