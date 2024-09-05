For its first call, The Basque decided to include players from Blue Crossa club that is going through a great moment as the leader of the competition with 16 points, after five wins and a draw, reason enough to know that its players have had a well-deserved call-up.

Likewise, the archer Kevin Mier was called by Colombia and others like Amaury Morales and Mateo Levy They were summoned by the U-20 selection. From the current roster, there are others who have had the chance to wear the national jersey such as Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano and Angel Sepulvedawho were not called up, although three other Celestes were required to face the Kiwis already The Maple Leaf.