Trump assures that he is preparing a meeting with Putin: “We have to end the war in Ukraine”

The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Thursday that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, wants to meet with him and that they are taking steps so that this meeting can take place.

“He wants us to meet, so we are going to fix it,” Trump said in an intervention before the cameras at his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida), after meeting with Republican governors.

“President Putin wants us to meet, he has even said it publicly and we have to end that war. It’s a bloody mess. “Soldiers are being killed,” said the Republican, who in 11 days will assume power for the second time in the United States, in reference to the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who spoke tonight from his West Palm Beach mansion after attending the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, also said that his team “has a lot of communication” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he has spoken with many world leaders, but who has not yet done so with Putin.

The president-elect has promised to end the war in Ukraine when he takes power on January 20 and assured that he will achieve a ceasefire and bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the negotiating table.

Democrats have criticized Trump in the past for showing sympathy toward Putin and not having done enough to disengage and investigate the work of some of his collaborators with Russia to interfere and affect the results of the 2016 election, which the Republican ultimately won. against Hillary Clinton.