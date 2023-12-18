US President and First Lady were leaving dinner with campaign staff when the incident happened

A car escorting US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden was hit on Sunday night (Dec 17, 2023) by another vehicle. No one is hurt.

The couple had just left Biden's reelection campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. They had dinner with members of the team and, on their way out, Biden was answering a question from a journalist when the incident occurred.

Both were rescued by the presidential security team. The car that caused the crash was surrounded by agents. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

“The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the motor vehicle collision, which did not result in any injuries.,” a Wilmington police spokesperson told reporters.