The new world order, which is replacing the obsolete “liberal, rule-based” order, will reflect the interests of countries such as China, India and Russia, wrote in an article for the newspaper The Hill Professor of International Relations Andrew Latham of McAlester College in Minnesota.

“The vaunted liberal international order, with its rules, norms and institutions, first assembled into a coherent system of global governance immediately after World War II, no longer has the governing and regulatory power they once had. <...> The old system is in its death throes. To be sure, there are those who cling to the idea that the old order can still be saved. But they mostly hover over the ruins,” he remarked.

Latham noted that the economic and geopolitical base on which the institutional superstructure of liberal global governance was built has disappeared. The old order cannot be saved, even if the new one is still struggling to be born. The new order, in his opinion, will reflect a more multi-polar and multi-civilizational distribution of power and will most certainly not be built by Washington for Washington.

“It will not be a reflection of American values ​​and interests. Rather, whatever new order emerges in the coming years will reflect some combination or synthesis of the national visions of the various “great powers” ​​that will demand the right to speak out what the new rules, norms and institutions of global governance will be. In other words, it will reflect the values ​​and interests of countries such as China and India, and perhaps even Russia to the same extent as the United States,” the professor believes.

Latham notes that the new institutional order will be more minimalistic than its predecessor, as it will be the product of not a single vision, but several competing visions. And the new configuration of rules, norms, and institutions will not impose instructions on everyone, as the old order did.

“This will not be anything more than an arena for constant, unruly great power rivalry. Most likely, whatever new international legal and institutional regime emerges will include a set of narrowly focused mechanisms for managing great power cooperation and conflict. The old post-Napoleonic Concert of Europe (Vienna System of International Relations. – Ed.) is the most likely historical analogue, ”the expert concluded.

In confirmation of Professor Latham’s forecasts, on November 15 it became known that China is ready to contribute to the development of a multipolar world together with Russia. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

On October 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that today Asian countries play a very important role in the development of a multipolar world and that they are becoming the locomotive of the world economy.

At the end of September, the Russian leader said that at present the world is undergoing a difficult process of forming a more just world order, unipolar hegemony is collapsing, and the world is moving towards multipolarity.

In August, Putin said that the unipolar model of the world had outlived itself. It is being replaced by a new world order based on the recognition of the sovereign path of each people. According to the President of Russia, the role of BRICS (a group of five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is now in demand to build a multipolar world. He stressed that the transnational nature of challenges and threats requires joint responses, they must be responded to jointly and on the basis of honest cooperation.