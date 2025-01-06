A female prison officer at HMP Wandsworth has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for having sexual relations with an inmate. Linda de Sousa Abreu was identified by senior officials at the institution after the clip was shared online and went viral.

The 30-year-old official was arrested at Heathrow airport when I was trying to board a flight to Madrid with his father, according to the British television network BBC. The woman had previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

De Sousa Abreu and the inmate were filmed having sex in a cell between June 26 and 28. In addition, the official’s body camera had recorded another recording of both in the middle of a sexual actand the official herself acknowledged that there had been one more meeting.

For its part, the Metropolitan Police said that investigations were underway into both identified in the video. In turn, Judge Martin Edmunds KC said that the video that went viral It was not an isolated case.but part of a repeated behavior.









The Prison Service spokesperson stated that, although “the overwhelming majority of staff are hard-working and honest,” are discovering “more people from the small minority that breaks the rules by reinforcing our Anti-Corruption Unit and strengthening our investigation processes.