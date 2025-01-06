The Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia has stated that the meeting he held this Monday at the White House with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, It was “long, fruitful and cordial.” In brief statements to the press after the meeting, González Urrutia assured that Biden “heartily accompanies him” in his attempt to return to Venezuela for the inauguration on January 10.

The meeting, which was not on Biden’s official agenda, lasted about thirty minutes and, according to González Urrutia’s team, it took place in the Oval Office. The Venezuelan opponent has explained that They addressed “various aspects of the bilateral relationship” and that he thanked him for the “support” received from the United States Government “in this fight for the democratic recovery of Venezuela.”

According to the statement subsequently released by the White House, Biden and González Urrutia stated that “there is nothing more essential to the success of democracy than respect the will of the people“, and the US president stressed that “González Urrutia’s electoral victory must be respected through a peaceful transition to a democratic Government.”

Thus, the president of the United States and the Venezuelan opposition leader agreed that his “victory” over Nicolás Maduro must be “honored”. During the meeting, Biden emphasized that the world felt “inspired” by the millions of Venezuelans who “bravely” voted for “democratic change” in the elections. After the elections, the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), presented voting records that give victory to González Urrutia, whom the US and other countries consider the elected president in Venezuela.

Likewise, during the meeting, according to the White House, Biden and González Urrutia expressed a “deep concern” about the “unacceptable and indiscriminate use of repression” by Nicolás Maduro against peaceful protesters, democratic activists and civil society. In this regard, Biden noted that will follow “closely” the protests planned for January 9 in Venezuela, and emphasized that Venezuelans should be able to express their political opinions peacefully and without fear of reprisals from military and police forces.

After passing through the White House, González Urrutia addressed dozens of supporters gathered in front of the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS)whom he encouraged not to give up. “Do not faint in this effort that we are makingbecause there is little left, very little left to reach the victory that we so desire,” asked González Urrutia, applauded on the steps of the OAS by a group gathered at that headquarters, despite an insistent snowfall that keeps the city of Washington with offices and schools closed.





A possible meeting with Trump

The opponent He has not confirmed whether he will meet with the president-elect American, Donald Trump, who will assume power on January 20, but has advanced that relations with the new Administration will be “very, very close and also very beneficial for Venezuela.” Furthermore, he has declared that his party “is not going to ccontinue with the same bipartisan policy that we have had from the beginning”, which is why he has assured that the path to restoring democracy will be “as soon as possible”.

Regarding opposition leader María Corina Machado’s call for Venezuelans to take to the streets, González Urrutia has assured that “The recovery of democracy is everyone’s task“. The White House, for its part, has not yet issued statements after the meeting and the meeting was not part of Biden’s official agenda this Monday, which is made public daily.





González Urrutia’s visit to Washington is part of a tour to gather international support before the presidential investiture scheduled for next January 10. On Saturday he met in Argentina with President Javier Milei and, later, in Uruguay, with President Luis Lacalle Pou, in addition to holding a video conference with the Paraguayan head of state, Santiago Peña.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed after the elections on July 28 the re-election of President Nicolás Madurobut has not provided evidence with disaggregated results of his victory. The largest opposition coalition presented voting records that give the victory to González Urrutiawho has been considered the president-elect by the United States and other countries.