Paris (AFP)

French football club Marseille announced on Saturday that it had reached a “principal agreement with Angers” to include Moroccan international midfielder Azzedine Onahi “finally”.

Marseille did not mention, in a tweet via his Twitter account, the value and duration of the 22-year-old’s transfer deal, who emerged in the ranks of his country’s national team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and contributed to its sudden arrival in the semi-finals.

Several media outlets indicated that the value of the deal would be ten million euros.

Speculation has been raised about the future of Onahi, who is highly skilled in addition to his brilliance in dribbling, since his brilliance in the Qatar World Cup and his contribution to becoming the “Atlas Lions” the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals.

He started in all matches at the World Cup, except for the third-place match against Croatia (2-1 loss).

Spain coach Luis Enrique said at the time, after “La Roja” was eliminated from the final price by Morocco, on penalties, “Oh my God, where did this boy come from?!”.

Onahi was born in Casablanca and founded at the Mohammed V Academy and the Casablanca Club, before moving to France from the Strasbourg youth team gate at the age of 18, and then to Avranches in the third division in 2020.

He moved to Angers in 2021 and played 48 matches with him in the French League, scoring two goals and two assists.

After his impressive performance in the World Cup, Onahi was, according to various media, the focus of attention for clubs such as Italian Napoli, Spanish Seville and English Leicester City, before the choice fell on Marseille. Since the World Cup, he has only played half an hour, on January 15 against Clermont in Ligue 1.

Marseille ranks third in Ligue 1, 5 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.