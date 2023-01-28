You must be able to steer and you must have serious icicles. Then the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is for you.

With thoroughbred racing cars you might think of Porsche, Aston Martin, perhaps Lamborghini. On the other side of the pond they can also produce excellent racing cars. Think of Ford, which has a hugely successful racing history, but Chevrolet is also doing well.

For years there has also been a racer based on the Corvette. That is no different with the C8 generation. Then what do you get? Well, the spectacular Corvette Z06 GT3.R. This car will make its racing debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024. Indeed, that is still a year away. The presentation is already in place so that teams can place an order. Deliveries will take place in the coming year and then the real racing can start next year.

Under the hood of the GT3.R is a DOHC V8 with a flat crankshaft. The block is 5.5 liters in size and has its origins in the regular Z06 road car. Chevrolet has been testing this Corvette engine on the track since 2019. That was before the arrival of the Z06.

Although the transition to electric may be faster than you hope, it is also nice to realize that car manufacturers appear on the track with these types of dino cars. The eight-cylinder racing car in competition form is (fortunately) not dead yet. In addition to Chevrolet, for example, Mercedes-AMG also uses eight-cylinders for their racers. And that sounds damn good when you as a spectator see the cars in action.

The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. can be purchased by racing teams who want to race it in competition. The car will be in action during the 24 hours of Daytona in 2024, among other things.

This article The Corvette for those who can steer and have money is here first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Corvette #steer #money