Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) had to work hard at dawn this Saturday to extinguish a fire with seven sources in the Sierra de Burete. The fire was located, specifically, on the side of the RM-504 highway and burned 1,500 m2 of scrubland and pine forest, according to the Citizen Security Department of the Cehegín City Council.

According to municipal sources, the first hypotheses suggest that the fire was intentional, so surveillance in the area will be intensified by the Local Police and the Civil Guard. In addition, the Consistory requested citizen collaboration to avoid new episodes.

A terrestrial forestry brigade participated in the extinction work. two environmental agents and five firefighters from the Caravaca de la Cruz park, with two vehicles. On Saturday morning, with the situation already under control, a helicopter based in the Sierra de La Pila was incorporated into the device to cool the area. Civil Protection, Local Police and Civil Guard personnel also collaborated.

Two other fires in Abarán and Mazarrón



Likewise, at noon this Saturday a second forest fire was declared in the Valcárcel de la Sierra de la Pila ravine, in the municipality of Abarán. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire was stabilized at 4:20 p.m., four hours after it was detected, and four land forestry brigades, three helicopters, two helitransported forestry brigades, a surveillance helicopter, as well as a surveillance helicopter collaborated in extinguishing it. of Civil Protection, Local Police and Civil Guard troops.

Also this Saturday, at 2:37 p.m., a third fire broke out in an area of ​​reeds and scrub in Mazarrón. The firefighters considered it controlled three hours later, after mobilizing three environmental agents, two land forest brigades and two vehicles from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium with three firefighters on board.