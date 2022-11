Mikel Rico drives the ball and Moyano tries to take it away. / LOF

Lugo and Cartagena are similar in their Roman past. One is the oldest city in Galicia and the other in the Region of Murcia. Paulo Fabio Máximo founded in the name of the Emperor of Rome the city of Lvcvs Avgvsti, on a high place near the Miño, the largest river in Galicia. And almost 100,000 people live there today. Before that, in 209 BC Scipi�