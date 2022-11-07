The world of anime always has an imminent end, that happened at the time with Naruto, Dragon Quest: Dai’s Adventure, Death note, among other classics that have been praised by fans. This is going to happen with the popular Attack on Titana franchise that has been silent to prepare the animation that will conclude these colossal characters.

Thus, a new poster was released that brings together a certain combination of soldiers. who appear are Mikasa, Jean, Armin, Levi, Hange and Eren. The curious thing about all this is that basically everyone has their respective uniform. However, there is someone who is missing, since he only wears white clothes, indicating that he could become a titan.

Here you can see it:

New Attack on Titan illustration! One week until the Special Event 2022 where new information about the Final Season will be shared. pic.twitter.com/TwAEhSwEec — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 7, 2022

For those who do not know the work, this is its synopsis:

A hundred years ago, the Titans appeared. Faced with this invasion, humanity was forced to hide behind enormous walls so as not to become food. In this way, human beings were able to return to peace and prosperity, to the point of almost forgetting the real reason why they lived locked up. Then Eren Jaeger appears, a young man who dreams of the outside world, tired of conformism.

Remember that next year the last season will be released.

Via: comic book